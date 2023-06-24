MLB host’s proposed Shohei Ohtani trade sets off Twitter

The Los Angeles Angels are adamant that Shohei Ohtani will not be traded this season, but that has not stopped some from putting together some pretty outrageous trades involving the two-way star.

Former Houston Astros manager Bo Porter, now an MLB Network analyst, got people talking with a proposed Shohei Ohtani trade. Porter suggested the New York Mets trade for Ohtani and help the Angels out by taking on a few bad contracts in the deal.

A potential Mets and Angels trade involving Shohei Ohtani from MLB Network's Bo Porter pic.twitter.com/Lna1rNDpid — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 23, 2023

To Porter, the trade makes sense because the Angels get high-end prospects and MLB-ready players while also getting some salary relief. He also believes that such a move would allow the Angels to re-sign Ohtani as a free agent after improving the team.

MLB Network's Bo Porter explained why he thinks his potential Shohei Ohtani trade to the Mets makes sense pic.twitter.com/JIzjqASTyk — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 23, 2023

Even Porter’s co-hosts seemed skeptical of the deal, and with good reason. His trade has the Mets giving up four of the team’s top six prospects, as well as young third baseman Brett Baty, for what would amount to a rental of Ohtani. Perhaps the trade becomes more reasonable if the Mets re-sign Ohtani, but that would be a steep price to pay for a temporary boost.

Ultimately, the speculation likely does not matter. The Angels are adamant that they plan to keep Ohtani, even if it risks losing him for nothing at the end of the season.