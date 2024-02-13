Shohei Ohtani goes viral for breathtaking batting practice session

MLB’s Opening Day is still more than a month away. But on Monday, Los Angeles Dodgers fans got a sneak preview of Shohei Ohtani’s hitting prowess for the first time in Dodger blue.

Ohtani took his first on-field swings since undergoing surgery in September to repair his injured elbow. The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya reported that the Dodgers slugger deposited several baseballs over the fence during the batting practice session.

Dodgers fans don’t have to daydream about what Ohtani’s BP looked like. The team’s official X account captured and posted footage of the session from an awesome angle behind home plate. Ohtani absolutely blasted several baseballs into the beautiful blue horizon. Some say those baseballs are still soaring in the air as of writing.

The two-way star will be limited to hitting in his first season with the Dodgers after his second Tommy John surgery ruled out any chance of him pitching in 2024. But if Ohtani can perform at the plate like he did last season, the man can still do some serious damage as the Dodgers’ DH.

Ohtani hit .304 in his last season with the LA Angels. His .412 on-base percentage was the highest in the American League, while his .654 slugging percentage and 1.066 OPS were tops in the majors.

Despite the superstar numbers and the massive $700 million contract to go along with them, Ohtani is reportedly isn’t acting like generational talent as he gets acclimated with his new Dodgers teammates.