Stephen Strasburg scratched from start with nerve issue in hand

July 25, 2020
by Grey Papke

Stephen Strasburg

Stephen Strasburg won’t be making his scheduled start Saturday due to a nerve issue in his hand.

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez announced that Strasburg was being scratched from his start against the Yankees, and Erick Fedde would get the nod instead. Martinez added that he is hopeful Strasburg’s issue is only day-to-day.

Strasburg has gained the injury-prone label in his career, though 2019 saw him make at least 30 starts and reach 200 innings for the first time since 2014. The reigning World Series MVP signed a new seven-year deal with the club last offseason.

Remarkably, this isn’t the first time Strasburg has dealt with a nerve issue, though it wasn’t his hand last time.

