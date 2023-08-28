Tanner Houck has crazy way of commemorating his scary injury

Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck made his return to the mound this month, just two months after taking a comebacker to the face. It is not an injury he will be forgetting any time soon, thanks in part to one move on his part.

Houck was hit in the face by a batted ball during a June 16 outing against the New York Yankees. The blow caused a facial fracture, though Houck has fully recovered.

He won’t be forgetting the injury, though. On Monday, the Red Sox pitcher debuted a full 3D mold of his facial fractures, which he had put on a chain.

That is one way to remember a traumatic injury that led to Houck having a plate inserted into his face. Houck does not seem too put off by it, though.

Houck has made two starts since returning from the injury, losing both of them. Maybe he and Sam Hartman can chat with each other over their injury-inspired bling.