TBS had extremely fitting ad during Max Fried’s Game 2 start

TBS was running some advertisement graphics on the pitching mound during Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night. One of those ads was extremely fitting.

From the center field TV camera angle, there was a digital ad written in white to the right of the rubber on the pitching mound. The ad sometimes showed the Max logo for the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service.

The ad was very fitting because Max Fried was the starting pitcher for Atlanta (click the photo to see it).

The Braves and/or MLB having a an advertisement for the Max app on the mound as Max Friend pitches is making me laugh more than it should pic.twitter.com/5WPVGiRv0T — Austin Maida (@Maida904) October 9, 2023

In addition to having the Atlanta Braves logo at the back of the mound, it also seemed like there was a personalized logo for the home team’s pitcher. Alas, the streaming service was just an advertiser. There were also ads for Corona displayed on the mound during the game.

That’s still some excellent ad placement, even if Fried only lasted four innings during his shaky outing.