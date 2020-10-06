Oops! TBS misidentifies Rays’ Asian players

TBS made an embarrassing error during Monday’s broadcast of the ALDS.

Prior to Game 1 between the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees, the network ran a graphic of Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi’s strong career numbers against Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Unfortunately, the graphic aired below a shot of Tampa Bay’s other Asian player, Yoshi Tsutsugo.

Is it me or does Ji-Man Choi look funny pic.twitter.com/s8Y2XKtQ91 — Everything Cincy (@BengalsCeo) October 5, 2020

Choi and Tsutsugo have both been regular starters for the Rays this season. The former is Korean however and the latter is Japanese.

Interestingly enough, this is far from the first time that TBS has goofed on their graphics during coverage of the MLB playoffs.