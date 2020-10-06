 Skip to main content
Oops! TBS misidentifies Rays’ Asian players

October 5, 2020
by Darryn Albert

TBS Ji Man Choi mistake

TBS made an embarrassing error during Monday’s broadcast of the ALDS.

Prior to Game 1 between the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees, the network ran a graphic of Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi’s strong career numbers against Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Unfortunately, the graphic aired below a shot of Tampa Bay’s other Asian player, Yoshi Tsutsugo.

Choi and Tsutsugo have both been regular starters for the Rays this season. The former is Korean however and the latter is Japanese.

Interestingly enough, this is far from the first time that TBS has goofed on their graphics during coverage of the MLB playoffs.

