Terrell Owens had the coldest at-bat during MLB Celebrity Game

Terrell Owens did his best Deion Sanders impression Saturday during the 2024 MLB Celebrity Softball Game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Owens was part of the National League team which also included other former NFL stars such as Sanders and Dez Bryant.

Owens came up to the plate with his NL squad up 10-2 in the top of the 5th and final inning. With softball legend Jennie Finch pitching, the 50-year-old hit a line-drive missile toward the left-field corner.

Owens’ hit went well beyond the game’s makeshift bounds for a solo home run. The blast was so strong that it nearly counted as an MLB-level dinger.

Terrell Owens is 50 years old and almost went deep in an MLB ballpark 😳 (MLB x @CoronaUSA) pic.twitter.com/7IECou6cUM — MLB (@MLB) July 14, 2024

Owens immediately knew that the ball was gone given the way he discarded his bat. The 6-time Pro Bowler admired his homer for a few seconds before rounding the bases.

The NL squad carried a 12-2 lead to the bottom of the 5th. But the AL team didn’t go down without a fight. They mounted a furious comeback to get within two runs before country singer Kane Brown made a big-time defensive play to get the final out against YouTuber Tyler Toney.

Kane Brown shows off the arm for the final out as the National League squad gets the win! (MLB x @CoronaUSA) pic.twitter.com/wBA2mC4GCm — MLB (@MLB) July 14, 2024

The MLB Celebrity Softball Game had a much more exciting finish than Saturday’s MLB Futures Game, which also became a trending topic on social media.