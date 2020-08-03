Terry Francona not traveling with Indians due to stomach issue

The Cleveland Indians are going to be without their manager for their upcoming trip to Cincinnati.

Indians president Chris Antonetti confirmed that Terry Francona is not making the road trip due to an ongoing stomach issue.

Indians manager Terry Francona will not be joining the team in Cincinnati, according to president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti. — Ryan Lewis (@ByRyanLewis) August 3, 2020

Francona has been having stomach issues since the original spring training in February. It is not thought to be related to COVID-19.

The Indians play against the Reds in Cincinnati both Monday and Tuesday, with Francona apparently likely to miss those games. The Reds travel to Cleveland for back-to-back games there on Wednesday and Thursday, which may be the next time we see the Indians manager in the dugout depending on how his tests go.