Packers fans saying the same thing about viral Jordan Love trend

December 16, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Jordan Love looks on

Aug 24, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during warmups prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Love apparently gets really fired up about Green Bay Packers fans being able to save on their next Toyota.

A stat about Love has gone viral on X, showing how much better he plays during a national Toyota sales event called “Toyotathon.” The event usually runs from mid-November to the first week of January.

The Packers have played five games since Nov. 17 this season. In those games, Love has a combined 1,133 passing yards with 6 touchdowns and just a single interception. Green Bay has gone 4-1 during that span.

Love’s Toyotathon performance this season bumped his career numbers during the event up to 3,283 passing yards with 26 touchdowns and 2 interceptions over 13 games. Those numbers are drastically different from Love’s non-Toyotathon totals of 3,829 yards, 28 passing touchdowns, and 25 interceptions thrown across 16 games.

The huge disparity in Love’s play has several Packers fans begging the Toyota to extend its holiday season sales event.

Many Packers fans pushed for Toyotathon to be extended until February, which lines up with when the Super Bowl is scheduled. That’s probably just a coincident.

If Green Bay could get Toyotathon-caliber play from Jordan Love until the end of the season, the Packers could become real threats to be playing in February.

