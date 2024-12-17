Packers fans saying the same thing about viral Jordan Love trend

Jordan Love apparently gets really fired up about Green Bay Packers fans being able to save on their next Toyota.

A stat about Love has gone viral on X, showing how much better he plays during a national Toyota sales event called “Toyotathon.” The event usually runs from mid-November to the first week of January.

The Packers have played five games since Nov. 17 this season. In those games, Love has a combined 1,133 passing yards with 6 touchdowns and just a single interception. Green Bay has gone 4-1 during that span.

Love’s Toyotathon performance this season bumped his career numbers during the event up to 3,283 passing yards with 26 touchdowns and 2 interceptions over 13 games. Those numbers are drastically different from Love’s non-Toyotathon totals of 3,829 yards, 28 passing touchdowns, and 25 interceptions thrown across 16 games.

Updated Jordan Love career numbers: Not during Toyotathon:

3,829 yards, 29 TDs, 25 INTs During Toyotathon:

3,283 yards, 26 TDs, 2 INTs — Lombardi Ave (@lombardiave) December 16, 2024

The huge disparity in Love’s play has several Packers fans begging the Toyota to extend its holiday season sales event.

Toyota executives have a huge opportunity with one of the world’s greatest fan bases: Extend Toyotathon. @Toyota https://t.co/lmR8y4A4dk — Joe Vanden Avond (@JVA222) December 16, 2024

So, who has contacts at @Toyota so we can have them extend Toyotathon from September – to February next year? https://t.co/Bmaiikwusj — V (@ved1024) December 16, 2024

Begging @Toyota to extend Toyotathon through February https://t.co/jDR3Sriswa — Dakota Anderson 🐭👰‍♀️🦤⭕️🐖🎩 (@HitItFromTheDak) December 16, 2024

We as Packers fans should petition to extend Toyotathon to end of February — CTESPNCRACKER (@CTESPNCRACKER) December 17, 2024

Many Packers fans pushed for Toyotathon to be extended until February, which lines up with when the Super Bowl is scheduled. That’s probably just a coincident.

If Green Bay could get Toyotathon-caliber play from Jordan Love until the end of the season, the Packers could become real threats to be playing in February.