 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 18, 2024

Tigers fans were furious over ESPN’s Little League Classic coverage

August 18, 2024
by R.P. Salao
Read
A Detroit Tigers hat

Mar 30, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The hat and glove of a Detroit Tigers player before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees on Sunday were the main attracted in the MLB’s seventh annual Little League Classic at Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa. The Detroit Tigers also happened to be there.

That’s how it felt for Detroit’s supporters who tuned in to ESPN’s broadcast of the event.

Detroit had AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal on the mound but Tigers fans felt like their team was treated like an afterthought all game long. Several of them complained on X about ESPN making the Yankees the sole focus of the broadcast.

Even Tigers owner Christopher Ilitch, who is a billionaire, got slighted by the ESPN broadcast.

ESPN didn’t even get the Tigers’ record right on their score bug. On the bright side for Tigers fans, the “Worldwide Leader” accidentally chopped off 30 losses from Detroit’s 60-64 record. Had the 60-34 record been real, Detroit would have had the best winning percentage in baseball.

The Tigers did get the last laugh as they walked off the Yankees in the 10th inning for a 3-2 victory. The final result may have caught the “SportsCenter” crew off guard after the game.

Tigers fans may not have been happy, but at least the Little Leaguers in attendance appeared to have the time of their lives.

Article Tags

Detroit Tigers fansLittle League World Series Classic
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus