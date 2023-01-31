 Skip to main content
Tigers’ Harold Castro goes nuts celebrating walk-off home run to win Venezuelan league

January 30, 2023
by Larry Brown
A Detroit Tigers player delivered a walk-off home run Monday night to win the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League, and the entire team and stadium went nuts.

Harold Castro plays for the Leones del Caracas, who were facing the Tiburones de La Guaira in a best-of-seven series for the league championship.

The game was tied 6-6 in the bottom of the 11th of Game 6, and Castro hit a 2-0 pitch down the right field line for a home run to win the championship. The place went nuts.

That was awesome.

The Leones will now represent Venezuela in the Caribbean Series. Castro went 3-for-5 in the win.

Castro, 29, has played in the bigs with the Tigers since 2018. He batted .271 over 120 games last season.

Harold Castro
