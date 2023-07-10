 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 10, 2023

Tim Tebow set to become owner of minor league hockey team

July 10, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Tim Tebow wearing a broadcasting headset

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tim Tebow before the College Football Playoff national championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Tebow is officially moving into sports ownership.

The ECHL, a minor league hockey organization, announced Monday that Tebow will be owner of an expansion team based in Lake Tahoe. Tebow will own the team alongside Georgia-based businessman David Hodges. The team plans to begin play in the 2024-25 season.

“I love that sports can bring people together from all over to enjoy camaraderie, competition, and community impact,” Tebow said in a statement, via Greg Wyshynski of ESPN. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be part of a group bringing hockey to the Tahoe area for fans and families to create memories for years to come.”

Tebow has held a minority partner in ECHL franchises before, so this is a step up for him. Several of the league’s teams function as minor league affiliates for NHL franchises, so it is entirely possible that his organization could get some visibility. This presumably means his playing career in both baseball and football is over, with his ill-fated efforts to become an NFL tight end two years ago apparently serving as the last attempt.

Article Tags

Tim Tebow
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus