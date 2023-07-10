Tim Tebow set to become owner of minor league hockey team

Tim Tebow is officially moving into sports ownership.

The ECHL, a minor league hockey organization, announced Monday that Tebow will be owner of an expansion team based in Lake Tahoe. Tebow will own the team alongside Georgia-based businessman David Hodges. The team plans to begin play in the 2024-25 season.

“I love that sports can bring people together from all over to enjoy camaraderie, competition, and community impact,” Tebow said in a statement, via Greg Wyshynski of ESPN. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be part of a group bringing hockey to the Tahoe area for fans and families to create memories for years to come.”

Tebow has held a minority partner in ECHL franchises before, so this is a step up for him. Several of the league’s teams function as minor league affiliates for NHL franchises, so it is entirely possible that his organization could get some visibility. This presumably means his playing career in both baseball and football is over, with his ill-fated efforts to become an NFL tight end two years ago apparently serving as the last attempt.