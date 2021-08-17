Tim Tebow sends emotional message after being cut by Jaguars

The Tim Tebow experiment in Jacksonville has officially come to an end.

Tebow shared an emotional message on Twitter on Tuesday morning thanking the Jaguars for giving him an opportunity. He wrote that he is “grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream.” While he did not specifically say the Jaguars have released him, multiple reporters confirmed that they have.

Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey. And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 17, 2021

There were very few people who believed Tebow, who is 33, would be capable of playing tight end in the NFL. He probably would not have gotten a chance if not for his close relationship with Urban Meyer, but there’s no way the Jaguars coach could have kept him on the roster.

Tebow saw his first live NFL game action as a tight end in Jacksonville’s preseason game last week, and it did not go well. There were multiple plays where he looked totally lost trying to block defenders (video here).

With his football and baseball careers seemingly over, Tebow will likely move back to a television analyst role.