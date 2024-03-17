Tommy Pham nearing deal to reunite with his former team

Tommy Pham looks poised to leave the Arizona Diamondbacks but not the NL West division.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Sunday that the veteran outfielder Pham is moving closer on a deal to reunite with the San Diego Padres. The two sides are discussing a one year deal worth an estimated $3-4 million, Nightengale adds.

Pham is 36 years old now but played a strong role during Arizona’s stunning World Series berth last season. He hit .256 with 16 home runs, 68 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases during the regular season as a whole. Pham also batted .313 with an .846 OPS and six homers in the playoffs, having a run to remember in other ways too.

A deal with the Padres would mark a reunion for Pham, who already played for them from 2020-21. He could add some extra depth for a team that just traded away outfielders Juan Soto and Trent Grisham (though hopefully it goes better than Pham’s first stint in San Diego did).