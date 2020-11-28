Tommy Pham sues strip club where he was stabbed

Tommy Pham has sued the strip club where he was stabbed in San Diego last month.

Pham was leaving the Pacers Showgirls International strip club on Oct. 11 and was stabbed in the lower back. Pham was lucky to avoid any organ damage and has been expected to make a full recovery.

The suit, which was filed in San Diego Superior Court on Tuesday, alleges that Pham was “trapped” inside the strip club, and that the club’s private security escalated the situation. Pham alleges he was attacked unprovoked when he went to the valet to get his car.

No arrests in connection with the case have been announced.

Pham was acquired by the Padres in a trade with Tampa Bay in December. He batted .211/.312/.312 with a .624 OPS in 31 games this year.

Photo: Johnmaxmena2/Wikimedia via cc-by-sa 4.0