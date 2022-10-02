Report: Tony La Russa to make major announcement Monday

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is reportedly poised to make a major announcement about his future on Monday.

La Russa will announce his retirement on Monday, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The veteran manager, who turns 78 on Tuesday, has been advised by doctors not to manage again due to heart issues.

La Russa had one year remaining on his contract and had planned to return until doctors intervened. He will likely remain with the organization in some form, perhaps as a special assistant. The decision does not come as a shock, and had indeed been rumored for some time now.

The veteran manager has not been in the dugout since Aug. 30 when his health issues surfaced. Miguel Cairo has managed the team in his absence, but was unable to salvage a disappointing season that will see the White Sox miss the playoffs despite their status as heavy AL Central favorites at the start of the season. There is an argument that La Russa should not have been brought back no matter what, but the organization is certainly allowing him to go out on his own terms.

After a 93-69 record and a division title in 2021, the White Sox went just 63-65 under La Russa’s stewardship in 2022. They have been, without a doubt, one of the bigger disappointments of the season. With the team still looking to contend in 2023, the team might look for a big name to take the reins going forward.