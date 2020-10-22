Report: Tony La Russa a ‘top candidate’ for White Sox manager

The Chicago White Sox are looking for a new manager after firing Rick Renteria, and Tony La Russa apparently is a lead candidate for the job.

The White Sox interviewed La Russa for the job, 670 The Score in Chicago’s Bruce Levine reported on Wednesday. Levine says that La Russa is a top candidate for the job.

Hearing that La Russa is being considered for the job is still surprising. We learned last week that La Russa would be in the mix, which was the first time in years he had been mentioned for a managerial job.

La Russa has not managed since leading the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series title in 2011. The 76-year-old has worked in front office capacities since then. He most recently has served as senior adviser for baseball operations for the Los Angeles Angels.

La Russa won three World Series as a manager and is a member of both the A’s and Cardinals Halls of Fame. His first job as a manager came with the White Sox from 1979-1986.

Photo: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia via cc BY-SA 3.0