Trevor Bauer facing similar allegations from third woman

MLB on Friday announced a suspension of unprecedented length as punishment for Trevor Bauer. Now we know that additional allegations may have played a role in the harsh discipline from the league.

Not long after MLB announced its punishment for the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, The Washington Post reported that a third woman accused Bauer of similar sexual conduct. The woman spoke with MLB during their investigation into Bauer.

The third woman claimed to have met Bauer on a dating app in 2013 while he was a minor leaguer in Columbus with the Cleveland Indians’ franchise. The two had a sexual relationship in 2013 and 2014, and the woman claims all their sexual encounters were consensual.

However, according to the story, the woman says Bauer crossed a line during many of their sexual encounters and went beyond what they agreed to. The woman says Bauer choked her to the point of unconsciousness, which was beyond what she agreed to with him. The woman says that on one occasion, after she regained consciousness after passing out, she found him anally penetrating her without her consent.

Bauer has faced similar accusations from two other women.

One woman from San Diego sought a restraining order against Bauer last year. That motion was denied because Bauer was not deemed a threat to the woman. The judge found that Bauer did not act beyond the boundaries communicated to him by the woman.

Los Angeles officials investigating the allegations and did not end up charging Bauer with any crimes. Bauer is now suing that woman.

Allegations from a second woman later surfaced, but Bauer has vehemently denied those as well. He shared a series of text messages that he says prove his innocence against those claims.

Bauer has not pitched since last June, and now he will be suspended for two full seasons. The suspension is the longest for a player under the league’s current domestic violence and sexual assault policy. Bauer has denied the allegations against him and that he will appeal.