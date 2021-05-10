Trevor Bauer angry with Dodgers’ play after latest series loss

A frustrated Trevor Bauer sounded off on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ struggles after their latest loss on Sunday.

The Dodgers suffered a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, clinching the fifth straight series loss for the reigning World Series winners. Bauer threw six strong innings with nine strikeouts, but took the loss as the Dodgers managed just four hits and failed to provide any run support.

Bauer held nothing back after the loss, saying the team is not playing to its capabilities and issuing a warning that they couldn’t “sleep-walk” to a repeat title.

“You can say it’s early, no need to panic, and [it’s] true, but at the end of the day, we’re not going to roll the bats and balls out there and win baseball games,” Bauer said, via Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. “We’e not going to sleep-walk our way to another division title and World Series.

“I don’t necessarily want to speak for the team,” Bauer continued. “But I’m p—ed, personally. I don’t like losing. I want to win. That’s why I came here. And we are not playing up to our capabilities right now, so I’m mad.”

The Dodgers were 14-4 at the end of play on April 20. Then they lost three out of four in San Diego and went into a tailspin. They’ve since fallen to 18-17 and have been bypassed in the NL West by both the Giants and Padres.

Bauer was in a laughing mood the last time he took the mound. That’s not the case anymore. There’s definitely growing concern, at least from him, about the team’s play.