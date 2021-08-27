Trevor Bauer ineligible for playoffs after having leave extended again

Trevor Bauer has almost certainly thrown his last pitch of the 2021 season. At the very least, we will not be seeing the right-hander in the playoffs.

Bauer had his paid administrative leave extended for a seventh time on Friday, so he will be away from the Los Angeles Dodgers through at least Sept. 3. That also means Bauer will not be eligible to be on the team’s postseason roster, as he would have had to return by Aug. 31 for that.

Bauer last pitched on June 28. He is being investigated by both the Pasadena (Calif.) Police Department and MLB for a possible assault of a woman with whom he had two sexual encounters earlier this year. Bauer has said both encounters were consensual.

The woman accusing Bauer of assault sought and was granted in June an ex parte restraining order against the pitcher. An ex parte restraining order means the request was granted based on her story, and without a response from Bauer. Bauer had a court hearing last week and a judge dissolved the ex parte restraining order and denied the accuser’s request for a permanent restraining order.

MLB could eventually punish Bauer regardless of what happens with his legal situation. For now, the league and MLB Players Association feel it is best to have him on administrative leave. We recently explained why we do not believe Bauer will pitch again this season.