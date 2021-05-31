 Skip to main content
Trevor Bauer responds after Mauricio Dubon uses his sword celebration

May 30, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mauricio Dubon sword

Trevor Bauer responded on Twitter Sunday after Mauricio Dubon used his sword celebration during the San Francisco Giants’ 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dubon homered in the first off of Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. As he got to home plate, he did the Bauer sword celebration:

Bauer was messing around with some different moves this season, including the sword. He also got mocked by Fernando Tatis Jr. in April with a one-eye celebration.

Bauer referenced the Tatis and Dubon incidents on Twitter Sunday. He noted how Dubon used the sword celebration after homering off Kershaw rather than him.

Yeah, that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense from Dubon. But it does amplify the point that if one team has a player who taunts, it puts heat on the whole team. Maybe that’s a takeaway Bauer should have and learn.

