Trevor Bauer responds after Mauricio Dubon uses his sword celebration

Trevor Bauer responded on Twitter Sunday after Mauricio Dubon used his sword celebration during the San Francisco Giants’ 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dubon homered in the first off of Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. As he got to home plate, he did the Bauer sword celebration:

Dubon did the Trevor Bauer sword celebration after homering off Kershaw pic.twitter.com/SJp1wnhxBv — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 30, 2021

Bauer was messing around with some different moves this season, including the sword. He also got mocked by Fernando Tatis Jr. in April with a one-eye celebration.

Bauer referenced the Tatis and Dubon incidents on Twitter Sunday. He noted how Dubon used the sword celebration after homering off Kershaw rather than him.

People out here covering an eye after hitting with two eyes open and swording the wrong pitcher y’all fools — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) May 31, 2021

Yeah, that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense from Dubon. But it does amplify the point that if one team has a player who taunts, it puts heat on the whole team. Maybe that’s a takeaway Bauer should have and learn.