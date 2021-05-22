Ex-All Star trolls Trevor Bauer over fan taunting

One former MLB All-Star isn’t particularly impressed with Trevor Bauer’s reaction to boos from San Francisco Giants fans.

Bauer played to the boos as he was removed from Friday’s start in San Francisco. While many were entertained by the antics, former Angels pitcher Jered Weaver made clear that he didn’t think Bauer’s victory lap was justified considering how inefficient his pitch count was.

126 pitches in 6.1 innings and your hand is to your ear?? do you bud — Jered Weaver (@Weave1036) May 22, 2021

Ultimately, Bauer’s reaction wasn’t really about how well he pitched or not. It had more to do with trying to be entertaining, something Bauer has talked about in the past.

Bauer did strike out 11 and ended up getting the win. It’s not as if he pitched badly. Still, some people with an old-school mentality like Weaver just aren’t going to be on board with this.