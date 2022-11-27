Twins targeting 2-time All-Star pitcher?

The Minnesota Twins may be trying to poach a former division rival.

Dan Hayes of The Athletic reported this week that the Twins have “definite interest” in signing lefty starter Carlos Rodon. Hayes does say that Rodon’s price tag may soar to a range beyond what Minnesota is comfortable with paying but notes that the Twins would be able to afford him regardless.

Rodon went 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA and a top-tier 12.0 strikeouts per nine for the San Francisco Giants in 2022, making his second straight All-Star team. He used to compete against the Twins in the AL Central, spending the first seven years of his MLB career with the Chicago White Sox.

Minnesota’s rotation was a bit shaky last season, posting just 35 total quality starts (the second-fewest in Major League Baseball). Though the Twins have worthy names on paper (Sonny Gray, Tyler Mahle, Kenta Maeda, Joe Ryan, etc.), many of them are older and/or injury wild cards. Rodon could easily become the immediate ace of the Minnesota staff, but they will be facing stiff competition for him from elsewhere in the AL.