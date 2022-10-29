Umpire James Hoye made great call on difficult Aledmys Diaz play in Game 1

Umpires typically only get recognition on LBS for making bad calls. But umpire James Hoye deserves recognition for making a difficult but excellent call in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night.

Aledmys Diaz was batting for the Houston Astros in the bottom of the 10th inning with his team down 6-5 to the Philadelphia Phillies. He had a 2-0 count with runners on second and third and two outs, and David Robertson threw him a breaking ball inside.

Diaz leaned in and dropped his left elbow forward to make contact with the ball. Though Diaz was hit by the pitch, umpire Hoye told Diaz to come back and called the pitch a ball.

Aledmys Díaz was hit by a pitch, but the umpire ruled that he leaned into it, and it was ruled a ball instead of a HBP. Díaz ended up making the final out. pic.twitter.com/GVksnJC5Q2 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2022

That was a great call by Hoye in a difficult situation. Diaz completely leaned in to the pitch. Not only did he not make an effort to avoid being hit, but he actively made an effort to get hit so he could reach base.

It took a lot of courage by Hoye to call that back, but that was the right call. Hoye deserves extra credit for making the right call in such a high-pressure situation, and one that went against the home team and crowd.