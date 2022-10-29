 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 29, 2022

Umpire James Hoye made great call on difficult Aledmys Diaz play in Game 1

October 29, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read

Aledmys Diaz leans in

Umpires typically only get recognition on LBS for making bad calls. But umpire James Hoye deserves recognition for making a difficult but excellent call in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night.

Aledmys Diaz was batting for the Houston Astros in the bottom of the 10th inning with his team down 6-5 to the Philadelphia Phillies. He had a 2-0 count with runners on second and third and two outs, and David Robertson threw him a breaking ball inside.

Diaz leaned in and dropped his left elbow forward to make contact with the ball. Though Diaz was hit by the pitch, umpire Hoye told Diaz to come back and called the pitch a ball.

That was a great call by Hoye in a difficult situation. Diaz completely leaned in to the pitch. Not only did he not make an effort to avoid being hit, but he actively made an effort to get hit so he could reach base.

It took a lot of courage by Hoye to call that back, but that was the right call. Hoye deserves extra credit for making the right call in such a high-pressure situation, and one that went against the home team and crowd.

Article Tags

Aledmys DiazJames HoyeMLB Playoffs 2022
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus