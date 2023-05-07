Ex-MVP pitcher Vida Blue dies at 73

Former MLB pitcher Vida Blue has died.

The Oakland A’s announced on Sunday that Blue, who pitched for three different franchises across 18 seasons, has died. The team issued a statement listing off some of the noteworthy accomplishments Blue had while pitching in Oakland from 1969-1977.

A statement from the Oakland A's on the passing of Vida Blue. pic.twitter.com/fAMIU7MHCO — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 7, 2023

No cause of death was given.

Blue helped the A’s win three World Series titles in the 1970s. He was named an All-Star six times. He was named American League MVP and Cy Young Award winner in 1971 when he went 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA. Blue had eight shutouts and struck out 301 batters that season. He threw a no-hitter in 1970.

The A’s traded Blue to the San Francisco Giants ahead of the 1978 season. He went 18–10 with a 2.79 ERA in his first season in San Francisco and was named the starter for the NL All-Star team.

Blue was traded to the Kansas City Royals in 1982. He played one-plus season there before he and three former teammates pled guilty to drug-related charges.

Blue eventually returned to the Giants as a free agent in 1985. He most recently worked as a Giants analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area.