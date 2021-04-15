Video: Alex Cora ejected for arguing horrible foul tip call

Alex Cora earned his first ejection of the season on Thursday, and you will understand why the Boston Red Sox manager was so irate when you see the call he was arguing.

With the Red Sox and Minnesota Twins tied 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Boston reliever Matt Andriese got catcher Ryan Jeffers to swing at a ball in the dirt. For whatever reason, home plate umpire Jordan Baker thought Jeffers got a piece of the ball. Cora was baffled that Baker didn’t ask for help from the first base umpire.

Alex Cora tossed and I can't blame him. Tied in the bottom of the 8th with runners at 2nd & 3rd with 1 out, Matt Andriese K's Ryan Jeffers, but Jordan Baker said it was a foul ball. After the ejection, Andriese K's Jeffers "again" to get the out anyway. Sox got out of the jam. pic.twitter.com/r6w47uYhjJ — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) April 15, 2021

You could hear Baker telling Cora that the call is “100 percent me” and that he doesn’t need to appeal. He’s technically right about that, but he should have asked for help. Even Jeffers knew he didn’t make contact, which is why he began running to first. Just look at how bad this call was:

"foul tip" says the umpire pic.twitter.com/x65UxPjezZ — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) April 15, 2021

Andriese got Jeffers to swing and miss at the next pitch as well, so the awful call didn’t end up hurting Boston. That doesn’t make it any less awful. Cora had every right to be furious.