Video: This Brewers fan was furious about not getting a foul ball

A Milwaukee Brewers fan got furious on Thursday night over a foul ball battle with a Cincinnati Reds fan.

The Brewers beat the Reds 7-2 at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio on Thursday. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Tucker Barnhardt was batting and hit a foul ball to the third base side of home.

The popup was between a Brewers fan and Reds fan. The Reds fan ended up with the ball, leaving the Brewers fan furious.

Things get HEATED in Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/g5fhLF1frA — Baseball Fight Club (@mlb_fights) June 10, 2021

Thank goodness someone gave the man a ball after the fit he threw. That Reds fan should have brought a pacifier with the ball to soothe the man over. Goodness, that was embarrassing.

Also, that must be a record for the first time ever a fan brought a first baseman’s glove to the game.