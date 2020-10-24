Video: Ji-Man Choi does full splits at first base

Ji-Man Choi went full gymnast in order to get an out in the field during Game 3 of the World Series between his Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The first batter of the game was Mookie Betts, who grounded a ball to short off Charlie Morton. Willy Adames fielded the ball with his backhand and then bounced a throw to Choi, who stretched for the out. Choi went full splits to get Betts:

Ji-Man Choi splits boi pic.twitter.com/v0SGk7ctvb — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 24, 2020

It’s the World Series, and players are willing to do anything to win. For Choi, that means going full splits to get an out. What an athletic play.