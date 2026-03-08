Mike Evans has been linked to 4 teams

Wide receiver Mike Evans might seriously leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with four teams in the mix for his services.

The Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, and New York Giants have all expressed interest in Evans, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. The Buccaneers also still have interest in bringing him back, but might find that financially challenging depending on Evans’ demands.

Evans is set to test unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career, having re-upped with Tampa Bay before hitting the open market in the past. The 32-year-old was limited to eight games last season by a serious hamstring injury, and only caught 30 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns. It was the first season in his entire career he did not reach the 1,000-yard plateau.

Evans is said to be looking for four big things on his next team. Money is not one of them, although it will undoubtedly be a factor.

Up until now, Evans has spent his entire 12-year career with the Bucs. It would be very odd to see him in a different uniform, but that outcome appears to be a realistic possibility.