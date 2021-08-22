Video: Rougned Odor screwed himself out of home run

Rougned Odor screwed himself out of a home run on Saturday.

Odor was batting in the bottom of the seventh inning in his New York Yankees’ 7-1 win over the Minnesota Twins. He was down 0-2 against Ralph Garza Jr. and asked for time out. Umpire Angel Hernandez granted Odor’s request, but Garza still delivered the pitch.

Odor then hit a home run that did not count. The very next pitch counted, and it was a changeup called for strike three.

Rougned Odor calls timeout then hits a home run that doesn't count. Then on the next pitch Angel Hernandez calls him out on strikes on a tough call pic.twitter.com/FKtLIHyhhf — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 21, 2021

Well, that is unfortunate. Odor was not happy with the strike three call, but it looked to be right on the border.

Sometimes doing less is more. Odor learned that the hard way. At least his Yankees won the game (what else is new when they’re facing the Twins?)