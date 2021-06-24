Video: Trevor Bauer busts out the Vince McMahon strut against Padres

Trevor Bauer has had a great time going back-and-forth with the San Diego Padres all season long, and that continued on Wednesday.

Bauer was starting for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Padres and got two big strikeouts to end the fifth and keep the game tied at two. He struck out Fernando Tatis Jr. and then Jake Cronenworth.

After getting the final out of the inning, Bauer did the Vince McMahon strut.

Trevor Bauer struts off the mound as he picks up his ninth strikeout in five innings! pic.twitter.com/4HhSnlPxpH — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 24, 2021

Some people also call the strut the Conor McGregor, because the MMA fighter did the same thing. But McGregor was merely popularizing what McMahon did first.

You know Bauer must have really been feeling it to do that in a tie game. He knows the Padres pay attention to what he does and that they could be motivated by it. Some of their players have even used his celebrations against him.

But that is part of the game and part of the fun for Bauer, who amassed nine strikeouts in five innings.