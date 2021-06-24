 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, June 23, 2021

Video: Trevor Bauer busts out the Vince McMahon strut against Padres

June 23, 2021
by Larry Brown

Trevor Bauer strut

Trevor Bauer has had a great time going back-and-forth with the San Diego Padres all season long, and that continued on Wednesday.

Bauer was starting for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Padres and got two big strikeouts to end the fifth and keep the game tied at two. He struck out Fernando Tatis Jr. and then Jake Cronenworth.

After getting the final out of the inning, Bauer did the Vince McMahon strut.

Some people also call the strut the Conor McGregor, because the MMA fighter did the same thing. But McGregor was merely popularizing what McMahon did first.

You know Bauer must have really been feeling it to do that in a tie game. He knows the Padres pay attention to what he does and that they could be motivated by it. Some of their players have even used his celebrations against him.

But that is part of the game and part of the fun for Bauer, who amassed nine strikeouts in five innings.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus