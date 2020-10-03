 Skip to main content
Video: Yadier Molina gets emotional talking about Bob Gibson

October 2, 2020
by Larry Brown

Yadier Molina

Yadier Molina got emotional talking about the death of Bob Gibson on Friday night.

The St. Louis Cardinals catcher was asked after his team’s 4-0 season-ending loss to the Padres game for his thoughts on the team. He began talking about Gibson instead.

“It’s kind of hard losing a legend,” Molina said.

Molina is experiencing numerous significant events at the same time. His St. Louis Cardinals’ season ended in a playoff loss. His contract has expired and he is now a free agent. And Gibson, a franchise icon, died.

That’s a confluence of several difficult events that are all weighing on the nine-time All-Star.

Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty also expressed his thoughts on Gibson, who served as a mentor to him.

Gibson’s death comes less than a month after another Cardinals legend, Lou Brock, also died.

