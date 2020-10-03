Video: Yadier Molina gets emotional talking about Bob Gibson

Yadier Molina got emotional talking about the death of Bob Gibson on Friday night.

The St. Louis Cardinals catcher was asked after his team’s 4-0 season-ending loss to the Padres game for his thoughts on the team. He began talking about Gibson instead.

“It’s kind of hard losing a legend,” Molina said.

Yadi on the passing of Bob Gibson: "The game is a game. You can lose a game but when you lose a guy like Bob Gibson, it's just hard. I wish his family the best. We lost another one, Cardinal Nation lost another one." pic.twitter.com/lXn6qxzQ7r — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) October 3, 2020

Molina is experiencing numerous significant events at the same time. His St. Louis Cardinals’ season ended in a playoff loss. His contract has expired and he is now a free agent. And Gibson, a franchise icon, died.

That’s a confluence of several difficult events that are all weighing on the nine-time All-Star.

Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty also expressed his thoughts on Gibson, who served as a mentor to him.

Flaherty on Bob Gibson: "He's a legend first and foremost. He's someone who I was lucky enough to develop a relationship with, I was lucky enough to learn from. You don't get that from people like that very often." pic.twitter.com/7BsslUYmNp — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) October 3, 2020

RIP

Thank you for all your wisdom

You are a legend

pic.twitter.com/9HVldf8vPG — Jack Flaherty (@Jack9Flaherty) October 3, 2020

Gibson’s death comes less than a month after another Cardinals legend, Lou Brock, also died.