Vlad Guerrero Jr. signed ball for Luke Raley with great message

May 25, 2023
by Larry Brown
Vladimir Guerrero Jr in a hat

Feb 17, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) looks on during spring training at Spectrum Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a cool message for Luke Raley.

The Tampa Bay Rays outfielder came in to pitch the eighth inning with his team down 10-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. Raley only allowed one run that inning and even struck out Guerrero.

To commemorate the lifetime achievement, Raley asked Guerrero to sign a ball for him. Guerrero wrote “you got me” on the ball.

The pitch Raley struck out Vlad on was quite a humorous one (watch here).

Why did Guerrero feel willing to sign the ball for Raley? Probably because he burned the position player for a grand slam in the 9th. Raley was getting roughed up so badly in the 9th — he had allowed six straight hits — that the Rays had to replace him. Toronto won that game 20-1 but only scored three runs the following day.

Raley meanwhile has an ERA over 30, but at least he has a cool souvenir to commemorate the brutal outing.

