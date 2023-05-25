Vlad Guerrero Jr. signed ball for Luke Raley with great message

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a cool message for Luke Raley.

The Tampa Bay Rays outfielder came in to pitch the eighth inning with his team down 10-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. Raley only allowed one run that inning and even struck out Guerrero.

To commemorate the lifetime achievement, Raley asked Guerrero to sign a ball for him. Guerrero wrote “you got me” on the ball.

After Luke Raley pitched on Tuesday, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed the strike out ball for Raley & wrote on the ball: “You got me.” Love it. pic.twitter.com/Px65c75b2T — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) May 25, 2023

The pitch Raley struck out Vlad on was quite a humorous one (watch here).

Why did Guerrero feel willing to sign the ball for Raley? Probably because he burned the position player for a grand slam in the 9th. Raley was getting roughed up so badly in the 9th — he had allowed six straight hits — that the Rays had to replace him. Toronto won that game 20-1 but only scored three runs the following day.

Raley meanwhile has an ERA over 30, but at least he has a cool souvenir to commemorate the brutal outing.