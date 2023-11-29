Vladimir Guerrero Jr’s younger brother signing with big NL team

There is about to be another member of the Guerrero clan in Major League Baseball.

New York Mets insider Mike Mayer of Metsmerized reports this week that Vladi Miguel Guerrero is expected to sign with the New York Mets during the 2024 international free agent period that begins Jan. 15. The 17-year-old Vladi is the younger brother of Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as well as the son of Baseball Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr.

Vladi, a left-handed hitter, has already attracted plenty of buzz online. He went viral a couple years ago for his powerful swing during batting practice in his native Dominican Republic.

For the Mets, they continue to cook up some interesting stuff this offseason. The team signed the family member of an NL MVP just last week, and now a family member of the former AL MVP runner-up Vlad Jr. is next up on deck.