Washington Nationals set unwanted record in loss to Yankees

The Washington Nationals set the wrong kind of MLB record during their recent loss to the New York Yankees.

The Nationals were swept by the Yankees this week at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y., with the most lopsided game taking place on Wednesday night. Aaron Boone’s team did most of its damage during the third inning of that game, and for a while it seemed like the frame was never going to end.

Nationals starting pitcher Cade Cavalli and reliever Shinnosuke Ogasawara combined to throw 77 pitches in the bottom of the third inning alone. The Yankees sent 15 batters to the plate in the inning, which lasted just over 40 minutes.

The 77 pitches marked the highest total for a team in any single inning since the pitch tracking era began in 2008.

Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Ryan McMahon and Ben Rice all hit home runs in the bottom of the third. The Yankees scored 9 runs on 8 total hits and 3 walks. New York led 10-0 when the Nationals finally found a way to get out of it.

The Nationals are having a tough season and are in last place in the NL East. It has been obvious for a while that they were not heading for the postseason, but the record-setting inning was probably the low point of what has been a brutal year.

