White Sox add former All-Star hitter

The Chicago White Sox remain busy this offseason, albeit with only marginal upgrades.

Chicago announced this week that they have signed veteran catcher Omar Narvaez in free agency. The 32-year-old Narvaez is getting a minor-league deal from the White Sox with an invite to Spring Training.

Narvaez was an All-Star in 2021 with the Milwaukee Brewers, hitting .266 with 11 home runs and 49 RBIs in 123 games that year. But Narvaez had a forgettable last couple of seasons with the New York Mets, batting .192 overall with a negative WAR. He was released by New York in June and spent the rest of 2024 at Triple-A Sugar Land (affiliate of the Houston Astros) where he hit .196 over 42 games.

Still, Narvaez may be a better option for the White Sox behind the plate than Korey Lee (a .188 lifetime hitter) and Matt Thaiss (a career-long backup). Chicago is at least doing things in free agency this offseason, but most of their signings at this point have been 30-something has-beens.