White Sox sign ex-World Series champion pitcher in free agency

The Bad News Bears of Major League Baseball continue to add around the fringes.

Robert Murray of FanSided reported on Wednesday that the Chicago White Sox are signing veteran lefty Martin Perez. The 33-year-old Perez was a free agent after splitting time last season between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Diego Padres.

Perez was part of the Texas Rangers team that won the World Series in 2023 and was also an All-Star with the Rangers the year before that (going 12-8 with a 2.89 ERA and 169 strikeouts). Though Perez’s numbers have since dipped (5-6 with a 4.53 ERA and 107 strikeouts overall last season), he offers a low walk rate along with roughly 150-to-175-inning upside.

For the White Sox, Perez will immediately become their most seasoned starter. After trading away Garrett Crochet earlier this offseason, Chicago will be going with some unproven arms at the top of their rotation and then Perez plus another recent veteran acquisition filling out the back end of it.