White Sox announce news on Tony La Russa’s future

The Chicago White Sox on Saturday announced some news regarding Tony La Russa.

The White Sox said that La Russa will not return as the team’s manager this season. Miguel Cairo will continue in the acting manager role.

“After undergoing additional testing and medical procedures over the past week, doctors for Tony La Russa have directed him to not return as manager of the Chicago White Sox for the remainder of the 2022 season,” the statement said.

“Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager through the remainder of the 2022 season.”

La Russa has not managed the White Sox since August 30 due to his medical issues, which are related to his heart. The team was 63-65 when the 77-year-old last managed them. They have played slightly better under Cairo and were 76-75 after Friday night’s loss to the Tigers. The White Sox have lost four in a row.