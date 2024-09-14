White Sox GM’s latest comments have fans in distress

The Chicago White Sox are apparently planning to bring back most of their historically bad roster for at least one more season.

White Sox general manager Chris Getz appeared on the team’s broadcast during their Friday contest against the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Ill.

Gets drew the ire of White Sox fans everywhere when he spoke candidly about the team’s offseason plans. According to Getz, the White Sox have no plans to be serious players to add talent in free agency.

“We’re not gonna be working heavy in free agency,” said Getz. “We’ve got guys out on the field right now who need to improve their game. A lot of these guys are young players and need to make the adjustments to be more productive.”

"We’re not gonna be working heavy in free agency. We’ve got guys on the field right now who need to improve their game." Get excited White Sox fans. According to GM Chris Getz, the team that's 33-115 in 2024 will have a lot of returning players in 2025.pic.twitter.com/s4sjMmiN43 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 14, 2024

Fans on X couldn’t help but use sarcasm to hide their distress. A handful of them reposted Getz’ quote with a caption expressing how excited they are that the White Sox are planning to mostly stand pat.

Chris Getz: “We’re not gonna be working heavy in free agency. We’ve got guys on the field right now who need to improve their game. A lot of young players who just need to make adjustments to be more productive.” If that doesn’t get you pumped for next season, idk what will pic.twitter.com/0fehCfID6I — Tre Williams (@Tre67777892) September 14, 2024

Chris Getz: : “We are not going to be working heavy in free agency.” Boy, if that doesn’t get you excited for next season after enduring a 120+ loss team this season, I’m not sure what will! pic.twitter.com/VmLeGrV2JG — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) September 14, 2024

Chris Getz is saying exactly what us fans wanna hear. Let’s run this back! pic.twitter.com/iSywf8OZNO — WinkyChrist (@winkychrist) September 14, 2024

Good news, White Sox fans! GM Chris Getz promises the team will not be working heavy in free agency next year! They just need to play better. pic.twitter.com/wVOAi5pgIj — Korked Bats (@korkedbats) September 14, 2024

In all fairness to Getz, the free agency stance may be a mandate from team owner Jerry Reinsdorf himself.

It’s hard to want to spend money on a team that will go down as one of the worst in history. But at the same time, it’s also nearly impossible to improve without spending some money on better players.

The White Sox fittingly lost Friday in a 2-0 affair. It was their 48th loss over their last 54 games.