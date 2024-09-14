 Skip to main content
White Sox GM’s latest comments have fans in distress

September 13, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
A Chicago White Sox hat

Sep 1, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Chicago White Sox hat and glove against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox are apparently planning to bring back most of their historically bad roster for at least one more season.

White Sox general manager Chris Getz appeared on the team’s broadcast during their Friday contest against the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Ill.

Gets drew the ire of White Sox fans everywhere when he spoke candidly about the team’s offseason plans. According to Getz, the White Sox have no plans to be serious players to add talent in free agency.

“We’re not gonna be working heavy in free agency,” said Getz. “We’ve got guys out on the field right now who need to improve their game. A lot of these guys are young players and need to make the adjustments to be more productive.”

Fans on X couldn’t help but use sarcasm to hide their distress. A handful of them reposted Getz’ quote with a caption expressing how excited they are that the White Sox are planning to mostly stand pat.

In all fairness to Getz, the free agency stance may be a mandate from team owner Jerry Reinsdorf himself.

It’s hard to want to spend money on a team that will go down as one of the worst in history. But at the same time, it’s also nearly impossible to improve without spending some money on better players.

The White Sox fittingly lost Friday in a 2-0 affair. It was their 48th loss over their last 54 games.

