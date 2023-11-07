 Skip to main content
White Sox add surprising former MLB All-Star to their coaching staff

November 7, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Pedro Grifol managing the White Sox

May 8, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol (5) returns to the dugout against the Kansas City Royals after a pitcher change in the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox are putting old division rivalries aside.

Bruce Levine of 670 The Score in Chicago reports this week that the White Sox are hiring ex-MLB All-Star outfielder Grady Sizemore to join manager Pedro Grifol’s coaching staff. Levin notes that Sizemore will be coaching outfielders as well as the baserunning for the team.

The hire of the 41-year-old Sizemore is a surprise because he spent many years as a rival of the White Sox in the AL Central with the then-Cleveland Indians. Sizemore played for Cleveland from 2004-11, making three All-Star teams, winning two Gold Gloves, and also picking up a Silver Slugger Award.

After going 61-101 in 2023 (their worst record in over five decades), the White Sox have a lot to tidying up to do to say the least. They were recently criticized for their new general manager hire but now will be hoping that the Sizemore hire hits for them.

