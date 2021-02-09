Yadier Molina will reportedly return to Cardinals

After some modest speculation that Yadier Molina might actually leave the St. Louis Cardinals, it appears that it was nothing but chatter.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Molina is close to returning to the Cardinals. There was no word on terms of the potential contract.

The inevitable is near. The Cardinals are close to bringing back free-agent catcher Yadier Molina, a source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 9, 2021

This ultimately won’t come as a surprise. Molina has spent his entire career with the Cardinals, and didn’t really want to play anywhere else. However, there was consistent speculation that he could at least listen to other teams’ offers.

The 38-year-old catcher hit .262 with four home runs in 42 games in 2020. He remains a stalwart behind the plate, handling the majority of the Cardinals’ games every season since 2005.

Photo: Johnmaxmena2/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0