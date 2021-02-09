 Skip to main content
Yadier Molina will reportedly return to Cardinals

February 8, 2021
by Grey Papke

Yadier Molina

After some modest speculation that Yadier Molina might actually leave the St. Louis Cardinals, it appears that it was nothing but chatter.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Molina is close to returning to the Cardinals. There was no word on terms of the potential contract.

This ultimately won’t come as a surprise. Molina has spent his entire career with the Cardinals, and didn’t really want to play anywhere else. However, there was consistent speculation that he could at least listen to other teams’ offers.

The 38-year-old catcher hit .262 with four home runs in 42 games in 2020. He remains a stalwart behind the plate, handling the majority of the Cardinals’ games every season since 2005.

Photo: Johnmaxmena2/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0

