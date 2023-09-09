 Skip to main content
Yankee Stadium had huge flooding issues before game

September 9, 2023
by Grey Papke
Yankee Stadium rain

Yankee Stadium briefly became extremely waterlogged on Saturday ahead of the game between the New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers.

A freak storm popped up and essentially parked itself over Yankee Stadium for over an hour on Saturday afternoon, delaying the scheduled start of the game. It did more than that, though: pictures shared by broadcasters and reporters showed that the outfield had essentially turned into a lake.

The stadium concourse also experienced some serious flooding.

Remarkably, once the rain cleared out, the grounds crew was actually able to drain the field and get the game started. That would have seemed tough to believe given how much water had pooled in the outfield grass during the delay, but the YES Network showed some of the quick work they did.

Heavy rain in New York can certainly do this to the ballpark. However, to see it happen so quickly, only to be cleaned up just as fast, is really something.

