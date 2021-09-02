Here is how Yankee Stadium looks amid flooding in New York

Parts of New York were overtaken on Wednesday night by pouring rain, which led to flooding. In the Bronx, Yankee Stadium was not spared from the heavy rains.

Yankees TV announcer Michael Kay shared some photos of how Yankee Stadium looked amid the flooding. The outfield was completely soaked.

The outfield is underwater at the Stadium. pic.twitter.com/o645vwwtON — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) September 2, 2021

Driving in the city was extremely dangerous and difficult due to the flooding. Kay advised against it.

Tried to make it home from Stadium because my house is flooding and the kids are scared. Couldn’t find a route that was not flooded. I eventually found a safe haven at my alma mater and will wait it out at Fordham. Don’t try to drive. Please. — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) September 2, 2021

Here are some other videos of the flooding around New York City:

New York is under water but this guy’s living his best life @BS_NewYork pic.twitter.com/xE3KAvt0Dd — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 2, 2021

New York City’s mayor declared a state of emergency due to the historic rains and flooding. The Yankees were on the road facing the Angels in Anaheim, Calif. and avoided the disaster.

Photo: Groupe Canam via CC BY-SA 3.0