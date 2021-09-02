 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 1, 2021

Here is how Yankee Stadium looks amid flooding in New York

September 1, 2021
by Larry Brown

Yankee Stadium

Parts of New York were overtaken on Wednesday night by pouring rain, which led to flooding. In the Bronx, Yankee Stadium was not spared from the heavy rains.

Yankees TV announcer Michael Kay shared some photos of how Yankee Stadium looked amid the flooding. The outfield was completely soaked.

Driving in the city was extremely dangerous and difficult due to the flooding. Kay advised against it.

Here are some other videos of the flooding around New York City:

New York City’s mayor declared a state of emergency due to the historic rains and flooding. The Yankees were on the road facing the Angels in Anaheim, Calif. and avoided the disaster.

Photo: Groupe Canam via CC BY-SA 3.0

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus