Yankees and White Sox combine for great graphic

A matchup during the first leg of Thursday’s doubleheader between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees brought us a rare television graphic that may never be seen again.

With Chicago leading 6-5 in the top of the seventh inning, third baseman Jake Burger strolled to the plate to face Yankees reliever Michael King. You can probably see where this is going.

It was the Burger-King matchup, and King came out on top by getting Burger to ground out to third. YES Network announcer Michael Kay realized during the at-bat that it was a rare Burger-King showdown, and he dropped a couple of one-liners about it.

Michael Kay realizes that a Burger-King matchup is happening. "King wants to have it his way right now." "That is a Whopper of an out that King got." pic.twitter.com/VChFRylz3M — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 8, 2023

That may not have been the funniest TV graphic we have seen, but it was certainly up there with the most rare.

The White Sox preserved the 6-5 lead to beat the Yankees and ended up splitting the doubleheader. New York won the second game 3-0.