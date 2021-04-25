Yankees, Angels discussed Aaron Judge trade?

Aaron Judge remains one of the biggest bargains in baseball, as his salary is just north of $10 million this season in his second year of arbitration. Despite that, the New York Yankees apparently considered the possibility of trading him — even if only for a brief moment.

In his latest ESPN Insider column, Buster Olney reported that the Yankees and Angels “very briefly” discussed the possibility of a trade that would send Judge to L.A. last offseason. Olney noted that the talks were “the lightest of flirtations,” but it is still significant that the Yankees did not immediately shut it down.

It’s unclear if the Angels discussed any specific players that would be included as part of a deal for Judge. From the way Olney made it sound, it is possible the talks didn’t even progress to that point.

No player is more popular among Yankees fans than Judge, so trading him would be a very tough sell. That said, he has battled injuries and there are likely concerns about that trend continuing. Judge has one more year of arbitration eligibility in 2022, but the Yankees will soon have to decide if they want to give him a massive contract.

If the Yankees believe Judge’s body will break down, they could revisit potential trades involving him this offseason or next year. Fans would certainly miss his towering home runs and the mentality he showcased in the playoffs last year, but it appears the 28-year-old is not considered off-limits, at the very least.