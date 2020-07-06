pixel 1
Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Aaron Judge says he will be ready for Opening Day

July 6, 2020
by Larry Brown

The delayed start to the 2020 MLB season will have one positive effect for Aaron Judge.

The New York Yankees outfielder told reporters on Monday that he will be ready for Opening Day.

Judge was dealing with a rib injury during spring training that had his status for the original Opening Day in question. However, with the start of the season being pushed back to late July, he will now be ready to compete.

Judge hit .272 with 27 homers, 55 RBIs, and a .921 OPS in 102 games last season. The Yankees would love to see him regain his 2017 form that saw him smash 52 home runs with a 1.049 OPS. If he is hot like that this year, that would do wonders for the Yankees, who may have another one of their stars available.

