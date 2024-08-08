Jazz Chisholm goes viral for his response to online criticism from Yankees fan

Jazz Chisholm is already passing one part of his New York Yankees initiation — dealing with angry fans online.

The new Yankees infielder Chisholm went viral this week for his response to a criticism from a Yankees fan on X. Chisholm had a brutally bad game in the first half of his team’s doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. He struck out in all four of his at-bats for a very forgettable afternoon.

After the doubleheader was complete (the Yankees won the first game 5-2 and lost the second game 8-2), Chisholm took some time to respond to a fan who had written, “Jazz Chisholm striking out all abs is just ridiculous.”

“You telling me,” wrote Chisholm in agreement.

You telling me — Jazz Chisholm Jr (@j_chisholm3) August 8, 2024

Chisholm also had a classy response to another fan who asked him how the golden sombrero (a term used to describe four strikeouts in a single game) was going.

“It’s great can’t you tell ??” Chisholm said.

It’s great can’t you tell ?? — Jazz Chisholm Jr (@j_chisholm3) August 8, 2024

That was a great way of handling things by the former All-Star Chisholm, who was just acquired by the Yankees in a pre-deadline trade with the Miami Marlins. He knows that he had a bad game and isn’t holding it against the fans who are calling him out on it.

The lefty-hitting Chisholm is still off to an impressive start as a Yankee with a .263 batting average and four home runs over just nine games played thus far. While the Bronx faithful can be fickle and sometimes even boo their own players (including the very biggest stars on their team), Chisholm is doing a great job right now of taking it all in stride.