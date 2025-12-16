Yankees revealed to be on the no-trade list of 3-time All-Star

The New York Yankees are catching a stray this week from a potential trade target.

Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star infielder Ketel Marte has the Yankees on his no-trade list, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Monday. Rosenthal notes that Marte has five total teams on his list — the Yankees, the Athletics, the Pittsburgh Pirates, the San Francisco Giants, and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Notably, the Athletics, Pirates, Giants, and Cardinals all missed the playoffs last season. The Yankees are the only team on Marte’s list that is expected to be a World Series contender in 2026.

Marte, 32, is a three-time All-Star who is the longest-tenured player on the Dbacks, having been there ever since 2017. But he reportedly caused certain clubhouse issues in Arizona last season, including controversially taking an unpaid leave of absence in the middle of the year. As a result, Marte is now a trade candidate for the Dbacks.

Speaking in purely baseball terms, Marte carries a lot of value right now. He is a switch-hitter who batted .283 last season with 28 home runs and 72 RBIs through a modest 126 games. Marte, also a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, remains under contract through 2030 as well (with a player option for 2031).

As for the Yankees, their current middle infield duo of Anthony Volpe and Jazz Chisholm Jr. is flawed (especially defensively), and there have even been rumors recently that they could trade away one of those guys. But if the Yankees want to upgrade in the part of the field this offseason, they will have to look elsewhere besides Marte.