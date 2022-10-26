 Skip to main content
Yankees owner makes statement on Aaron Boone’s future

October 26, 2022
by Grey Papke
Aaron Boone at a press conference

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner offered up a rather firm statement on the future of manager Aaron Boone on Wednesday.

Steinbrenner told Mark Didtler of the Associated Press that he did not anticipate changing managers, seemingly signaling that Boone will be back for the 2023 season.

Boone seemingly had solid job security even before Steinbrenner’s remarks. A year ago, he signed a new contract that runs through 2024, along with a team option for the 2025 season. In addition, despite the way the season ended, Boone led the team to 99 wins and a first ALCS appearance since 2019.

Fans may not be pleased with the news, especially since Boone’s decisions sometimes drew scorn and frustration. However, the Yankees evidently value the stability he brings, as well as his ability to hold the clubhouse together.

