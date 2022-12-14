Report reveals potential Yankees’ backup option if they miss out on Rodon

The New York Yankees seem determined to spend more money even after signing Aaron Judge to a massive new contract, and free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodon is at the top of their wish list. If they cannot land the left-hander, they reportedly have a backup option in mind.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post wrote on Tuesday that there is a “sizable gap” between the Yankees and Rodon in contract negotiations. Rodon is said to be seeking at least $30 million per year over seven-plus years. If the two sides can’t close the gap, Heyman says New York’s next choice will likely be Nathan Eovaldi.

Eovaldi, 32, will cost a lot less than Rodon in large part because of his injury history. The right-hander has undergone Tommy John surgery multiple times. Eovaldi, who has spent the past four-plus seasons with the Boston Red Sox, remained healthy throughout all of 2021 but dealt with back and shoulder injuries last season. He went 6-3 with a 3.87 ERA in 20 starts.

Heyman says Eovaldi should be viewed as a “distant second” for the Yankees, who seem determined to sign Rodon.

The Yankees are clearly willing to shell out at least one more massive contract even after giving Judge $360 million over nine years. They were said to be interested in another top free agent before he signed with a different team on Tuesday.